ATTLEBORO — A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to 18 months in jail for committing a string of motor vehicle break-ins in North Attleboro last year.
Robert J. Clark Jr., who police say was a homeless Attleboro man, was sentenced last Friday in Attleboro District Court after pleading guilty to five counts of breaking into motor vehicles and two larceny counts, according to court records.
Lawyers for both sides recommended the sentence. Clark, who has been held in jail since his arrest last November, was given credit for serving almost one year of the sentence while awaiting trial.
Clark was arrested after one of the victims followed him when he got onto a GATRA bus and called police. He was apprehended when he got off the bus on Man Mar Drive in Plainville near the North Attleboro line, according to police.
The break-ins occurred in the Cliffs subdivision and Kelley Boulevard area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.