NORTH ATTLEBORO — A local man arrested last year for robbing a downtown gas station near his apartment has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty in Fall River Superior Court.
Derrick W. Chatman, 54, who was living at 225 East St. with his girlfriend at the time of his arrest, was sentenced Tuesday by Judge Thomas Perrino to three years’ probation, according to court records.
Chatman pleaded guilty to armed robbery in the Nov. 25, 2018 holdup at the Speedway gas station at 154 North Washington St., about 1,000 feet from his apartment.
The sentence was a joint recommendation to the judge by the prosecutor and Chatman’s lawyer and was supported by the victim of the holdup, according to Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.
Chatman was given consideration because of his age and good conduct while on pretrial release, Miliote said.
He was arrested four months after the robbery by Detective Daniel Arrighi, who noticed Chatman matched the description of the robber on the station’s surveillance video. Chatman had been taken into protective custody for an unrelated incident, according to court records.
The gas station employee on duty during the 2 a.m. robbery told police she saw a gun in the robber’s waistband, according to court records.
No weapon was found after Chatman was arrested but police did recover a vest that matched the one worn by the robber and police say Chatman admitted to the holdup.
As a condition of his probation, Chatman must wear the GPS bracelet for another six months and obtain a substance abuse evaluation.
The judge also ordered him to stay away from the gas station and the employee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.