ATTLEBORO — A 21-year-old man is on probation after admitting to brandishing a muzzle loader rifle during a confrontation in May in Mansfield.
Daniel R. Meadows of Sharon admitted Friday in Attleboro District Court that police had sufficient evidence to find him guilty of assault by means of a dangerous weapon and assault and battery, according to court records.
The case against Meadows, who has no previous criminal record, was continued without a finding for two years with probation, according to court records.
He was arrested in the early morning of May 10 by Mansfield police after officers were dispatched to a fight on Court Street about two hours earlier, according to court records.
Meadows and another man arrived at a residence on Court Street to intervene in a domestic dispute between a woman and her boyfriend. The incident turned physical before Meadows went to a car and pointed the muzzle loader rifle at the alleged victim, according to court records.
The case was continued to November for a restitution hearing.
Meadows was also ordered to submit to random drug and alcohol tests and stay away from the alleged victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.