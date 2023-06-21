PLAINVILLE -- A local man impaled by a tree limb while driving an off-road utility vehicle over the weekend remained hospitalized Wednesday.
The victim, identified by police as Sean Simmer, was listed in satisfactory condition Wednesday morning at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, according to a hospital spokeswoman.
Simmer, 43, was seriously injured at about 8:40 p.m. Friday while traveling deep in the woods off Bridle Path, a road off High Street, according to police and fire officials.
Police Chief Jim Floyd said two juveniles, who were passengers belted in the vehicle, were not injured.
Floyd said Simmer drove over a tree limb on a path when part of the limb suddenly went up through the floor boards of the vehicle and struck him.
Speed does not appear to be a factor in the accident, according to the chief.
“It was a freak accident,” Floyd said.
Fire officials say the limb was about 4 or 5 inches round.
Simmer was rescued after dispatchers at the Metacomet Emergency Communications Center used GPS tracking information on his cellphone to pinpoint his location about a mile into the woods, officials said.
Firefighters had to use a chainsaw and a fire department utility vehicle to take the victim out of the woods.
Local and state environmental police assisted.
