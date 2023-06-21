rhode island hospital

Rhode Island Hospital in Providence

 LIFESPAN.ORG

PLAINVILLE -- A local man impaled by a tree limb while driving an off-road utility vehicle over the weekend remained hospitalized Wednesday.

The victim, identified by police as Sean Simmer, was listed in satisfactory condition Wednesday morning at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.