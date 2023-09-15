North Attleboro ladder truck(1)

NORTH ATTLEBORO — A man fell 15 to 20 feet while power washing the roof of a home on Oakridge Drive Friday morning, officials said. The incident occurred about 9:10 a.m. The victim, described as being in his 50s, complained of back pain and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.

