NORTH ATTLEBORO — A man fell 15 to 20 feet while power washing the roof of a home on Oakridge Drive Friday morning, officials said. The incident occurred about 9:10 a.m. The victim, described as being in his 50s, complained of back pain and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
Man injured after roof fall in North Attleboro
