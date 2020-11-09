PLAINVILLE -- A man believed to be a rider or trainer was injured Monday afternoon when a horse stepped on him at Plainridge Racecourse, an official said.
The accident occurred about 2 p.m. in the barn area of the racetrack as the horse was being prepared for a race, Deputy Fire Chief Richard Ball said.
The horse stepped on the victim’s chest but the man was conscious when authorities arrived and he was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, Ball said.
The extent of the man’s injuries was not immediately known.
Two firefighters working a detail at the facility rendered aid to the victim immediately, Ball said.
A North Attleboro ambulance was called to take the victim to the hospital because Plainville ambulance personnel were handling other emergency calls at about the same time, he said.
Plainville firefighters work details on days when there is racing at the track, the deputy chief added.
