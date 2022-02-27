NORTON — One man was injured and is among four people displaced following an early morning house fire on North Washington Street.
Firefighters responded to 71 North Washington St. at 9 a.m. for a basement fire and found heavy smoke throughout the entire house, according to a prepared statement Sunday afternoon from the fire department.
Firefighters located the source of the fire in the basement and were able to extinguish it in about 10 minutes.
One resident, a 19-year-old male, suffered a serious leg burn and was transported by a North Attleboro Fire Department ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton.
The home is uninhabitable and the residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Norton firefighters were assisted at the scene by crews from Taunton and North Attleboro. Easton and Mansfield provided station coverage.
Crews cleared the scene about 2 hours later at 11:30 a.m. The investigation into the cause is ongoing.
Fire Chief Shawn Simmons also issued a statement regarding wood-burning stoves, saying, “it only takes a few seconds for a fire to get out of control. We ask residents to make sure their wood stoves are in good working order, and they take great care when using them.”
The fire department also asked residents to check that their smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors are operational, as the number of indoor fires increases during the winter months.