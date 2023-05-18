ATTLEBORO -- Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Thursday morning at an apartment building on Oakdale Street on the city's East Side.
The investigation began about 3 a.m. when a 30-year-old man walked into the lobby of the police station on Union Street, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.
He suffered multiple stab wounds on his arm and a foot and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
None of the injuries were life threatening and he was released after treatment, Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cook Jr. said.
The man reported he had been stabbed by his girlfriend at 60 Oakdale St. before she drove off in a car, Cook said.
Officers and a detective were dispatched to the residence and secured the scene.
About 7:15 a.m., a 24-year-old Rhode Island woman went into the police station and was arrested on related charges, Cook said.
The deputy police chief said the stabbing remains under investigation. No other details were released.
The call brought several police cruisers to the scene. A WPRI Channel 12 news report showed crime scene tape outside an open door at the residence.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.