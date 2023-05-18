Attleboro police cruiser
ATTLEBORO -- Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Thursday morning at an apartment building on Oakdale Street on the city's East Side.

The investigation began about 3 a.m. when a 30-year-old man walked into the lobby of the police station on Union Street, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.

