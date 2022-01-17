SEEKONK -- One person was killed in a fiery car crash Monday night on Arcade Avenue.
The victim, a 58-year-old man, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
Police and and firefighters about 8:15 p.m. responded to a report of a vehicle that struck a wall in front of a home and burst in flames.
The accident took place near Scott and Sykes roads, and police shut down Arcade between Ledge Road and Newman Avenue.
Arcade Avenue is a busy, dark and narrow road that connects Newman Avenue (Route 152) with Route 44.