Seekonk Arcade Ave crash

A man died in an accident on Arcade Avenue in Seekonk Monday night.

 STU SKERKER

SEEKONK -- One person was killed in a fiery car crash Monday night on Arcade Avenue.

The victim, a 58-year-old man, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Police and and firefighters about 8:15 p.m. responded to a report of a vehicle that struck a wall in front of a home and burst in flames.

The accident took place near Scott and Sykes roads, and police shut down Arcade between Ledge Road and Newman Avenue.

Arcade Avenue is a busy, dark and narrow road that connects Newman Avenue (Route 152) with Route 44.

