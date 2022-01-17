SEEKONK -- Speed was a factor in a fatal crash in which a Pawtucket man was thrown from his SUV after it struck a wall and burst into flames on Arcade Avenue Monday night, authorities said.
The victim was identified as Richard Carlson, 36, a spokesman for the Bristol County district attorney's office said Tuesday.
He was alone in the vehicle.
The crash, the second in Seekonk in four days, occurred about 8:15 p.m. near Scott Road.
Carlson was traveling north on Arcade Avenue in a Ford Explorer, apparently at a high rate of speed, when he lost control of the vehicle, Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the district attorney's office said.
The vehicle left the road and went over several lawns and struck a large boulder and a tree before the engine compartment ignited, Miliote said.
Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella said the man was thrown from the SUV and was pulled away from the burning vehicle by the first-arriving police officers.
The fire was put out by the first responders.
Carlson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by local and state police but Isabella said preliminary indications are that speed was a factor.
While police and firefighters were at the scene, Arcade Avenue was shut down between Ledge Road and Newman Avenue (Route 152).
Early last Thursday morning, a 25-year-old Attleboro man, Shawn Nguon, died after a head-on collision on Route 152, near the Attleboro border.
A 16-year-old Attleboro boy, the driver of the other car, lost control of his car before the crash and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to authorities.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by local and state police.