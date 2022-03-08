NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A man was found Tuesday night after an extensive search by local and state police and firefighters in conservation woodlands near the Plainville line.
The man, who had been described as distraught, was reported missing shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 93-acre Riley Conservation area at the end of Cliff Drive.
The man was said to be wearing shorts. The temperature was in the 30s.
A state police helicopter spotted the man about an hour into the search under power lines, and firefighters moved him out of the woods near Messenger Street (Route 106) in Plainville.
North Attleboro fire officials had called for assistance with the search from the Bristol County Technical Rescue Task Force.
Attleboro firefighters staffed town fire stations.
No more information could be learned Tuesday night.