SEEKONK -- A man sought by police for allegedly passing bad checks in several communities was arrested Friday after hitting a local police officer with his car and speeding off before crashing the vehicle in Rhode Island.
The suspect ended up crashing the car in East Providence where he was apprehended, police said.
The incident began when Seekonk Police responded to the Santander Bank on Taunton Avenue (Route 44) for reports of a man trying to cash fraudulent checks.
The suspect rushed out of the bank as the first officer arrived. He he hit the female police officer and after struggling with her, backed his car into the officer, who was not injured, police said.
Police briefly chased the suspect’s vehicle down Fall River Avenue before losing sight of him. He crashed into a tree at the intersection of Pawtucket and Kenton avenues in East Providence, police said.
The man ran off but was caught hiding in the backyard of a home, police said.
The suspect, who police were trying to identify, will be charged as a fugitive from justice from Massachusetts, and East Providence police plan to charge him with malicious damage to property for breaking a neighbor’s fence during his attempted escape.
Seekonk Police say they will charge the suspect with felony assault on an officer, eluding an officer and fraud.