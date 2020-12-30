WRENTHAM — An accused drug dealer who was free on bail has been arrested at a Foxboro hotel where he allegedly attempted to sell fentanyl to a guest.
Wizley Occivil, 32, of Stoughton, was ordered held without bail Tuesday after Wrentham District Court Judge Thomas Finigan revoked his bail related to a superior court drug case.
Occivil was arrested shortly after 1 p.m. Monday at the America’s Best Value Inn on Route 1 in Foxboro after police responded to an unrelated call.
Police reported seizing a plastic bag containing smaller bags of suspected fentanyl weighing about 9 grams and almost $400 cash from Occivil.
Officers questioned him after a guest and a hotel employee told them Occivil offered to sell the guest drugs, according to a police report.
The guest, who admitted to being a heroin user, told police he was attempting to buy drugs from Occivil, according to the report.
Investigating were detectives Mark Bohnenberger, Michael Alberts and Lt. Kenneth Fitzgerald in addition to officers Sgt. Val Collins, Mark Gallagher and Adam Byrnes.
At his arraignment Tuesday, Occivil pleaded innocent to possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. His case was continued to next month for a pretrial conference.
In May 2019, Occivil was indicted on similar charges in Dedham Superior Court and was free on $2,000 cash bail, according to court records.
He was awaiting the judge’s decision on a motion to suppress evidence in the case.
