North Attleboro police station

The North Attleboro Police Station, at the corner of Chestnut and South Washington streets, in downtown North Attleboro. (File photo.)

 Sun Chronicle file photo/

ATTLEBORO — A 42-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday to exposing himself to two dispatchers while in the lobby of the North Attleboro police station last Christmas Eve.

Luke Remy, whose address was listed as 180 North Washington St., was sentenced in Attleboro District Court to the 54 days he spent in jail on $1,000 cash bail awaiting trial, according to court records.

