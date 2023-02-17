ATTLEBORO — A 42-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday to exposing himself to two dispatchers while in the lobby of the North Attleboro police station last Christmas Eve.
Luke Remy, whose address was listed as 180 North Washington St., was sentenced in Attleboro District Court to the 54 days he spent in jail on $1,000 cash bail awaiting trial, according to court records.
Remy was arrested in the lobby of the station about 3:30 a.m. Dec. 24 after exposing himself to a male dispatcher and female dispatcher working in the communications area at the time, according to a police report.
The dispatchers could see Remy from behind a glass window between the lobby and the communications room. The incident was also captured on security video, according to the report.
