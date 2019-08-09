ATTLEBORO — A West Springfield man was ordered to pay $1,700 in restitution Friday after pleading guilty to scamming his elderly former mother-in-law.
Richard Lind, 50, was sentenced in Attleboro District Court to 30 days in jail, which was deemed served, after pleading guilty to larceny.
The jail term was party of a one-year sentence, the balance of which was suspended with probation. As a condition of probation, Lind was ordered to submit to random drug and alcohol tests.
The 70-year-old victim, an Attleboro resident, sent Lind 11 money-grams from December 2018 and January 2019 in a scam using the internet, according to prosecutor Michael Scott, chief of the financial crimes unit at the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
The victim reported the scam to an outreach worker at the Larson Senior Center, who reported it to Attleboro police.
