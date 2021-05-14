SEEKONK — A Connecticut man pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to selling a “ghost gun” to an undercover agent in a Route 6 parking lot.
Brian McCarthy, 33, of Bridgeport, Conn., admitted in U.S. District Court in Boston to selling a Glock 9 mm handgun last July 31 outside the At Home store.
The former Marshfield man also admitted to selling a Glock 9 mm handgun to the same undercover agent on June 17 in Kingston.
The semi-automatic weapons were made privately from kits and do not have serial numbers, making them untraceable, according to federal authorities.
Sentencing before Judge Nathaniel Gorton was scheduled Sept. 16.
McCarthy was arrested in the parking lot by agents of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and local police and has been held in federal custody since.
When agents moved in to arrest him, McCarthy threw a loaded and stolen .45 caliber handgun from his car, Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Soivilien told the court.
During the investigation, McCarthy boasted to the undercover agent that he learned from a man in Germany how to convert the Glocks to make them fully automatic, Soivilien said.
The defendant also said he got the guns from France and complained that the coronavirus pandemic limited his inventory, according to the prosecutor.
As part of the plea, McCarthy will forfeit two ghost Glock handguns, an assault-style rifle part and accessories, and almost 300 rounds of ammunition seized from his home after his arrest.
After state police recovered a Glock 9 mm ghost gun following a traffic stop in May 2019, authorities learned McCarthy was making and selling the weapons, according to court records.
During a video conference from prison, McCarthy pleaded guilty to selling firearms without a license.
The charge is punishable by up to five years in prison.
However, lawyers for both sides are recommending at least a two-year sentence.
Sentencing guidelines, which are not binding, call for up to 2 ½ years, according to the plea agreement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.