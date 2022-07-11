NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A man was rescued from deep in the woods off Cushman Road Monday afternoon where his four-wheeled ATV broke down and he began to suffer from dehydration.
Fire Chief Chris Coleman said firefighters were called to an area near Chemawa Golf Course on Cushman Road about 1 p.m. and searched for the man with the help of police.
Police dispatchers found the man’s location through his cellphone which he used to call for help, according to the fire chief.
Firefighters found the man dehydrated from trying to push the ATV out of the woods, Coleman said.
Cumberland firefighters assisted by providing their utility task vehicle, an ATV with room for a patient lay down, to bring the man out of the woods, Coleman said.
The search and rescue operation took about 45 minutes.
Coleman said the man was treated at the scene but declined to be taken to a hospital.
No other information was available about the victim.