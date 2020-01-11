FRANKLIN -- A 27-year-old Woonsocket, R.I. man has been sentenced to seven years in state prison after he admitted he stabbed and almost killed another man in a Franklin apartment in 2015.
Keinan McKenna burst into a West Central Street apartment of his former girlfriend shortly before 11 p.m. Jan. 11, 2015 and attacked a man who was there visiting the woman. McKenna stabbed the unarmed man 13 times, including 10 times in the back, before fleeing the area, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.
"Franklin Police responded to the scene and saw evidence of a violent and bloody struggle," Morrissey said Jan. 6 after the suspect entered guilty pleas on each of the three indictments against him: armed assault in a dwelling, assault with intent to murder, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (causing serious bodily injury).
"Franklin officers administered emergency first aid to stem the loss of blood that could have cost the victim his life," Morrissey said. "Investigating officers quickly learned the identity of the suspect, the type of vehicle he was traveling in, and the probability that he was headed to the Woonsocket. They contacted Woonsocket PD, who intercepted the defendant, pulled him over, and took him into custody."
Assistant District Attorney David Omiunu presented evidence gathered by the Franklin Police to a Norfolk County Grand Jury, who issued the indictments in 2015.
McKenna will serve seven years in state prison, followed by four years of probation.
"During probation he must stay away from and have no contact with the victim, abide by any restraining order, abstain from drugs and alcohol, submit to random chemical use screening, and submit to a substance abuse evaluation and any recommended treatment," Morrissey said.
“I’m proud of the work the initial responding officers did to not only save a life, but also recognize the fluid and dynamic situation as it unfolded,” Franklin Police Chief Thomas Lynch said. “This incident only began on that night, countless hours of work by Franklin Police Detectives, investigators from the District Attorney’s office, and Assistant District Attorney Omiunu brought this case to a successful conclusion."
