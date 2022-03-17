ATTLEBORO — A 49-year-old man was sentenced to time served Wednesday after pleaded guilty to stabbing another man in the leg at a Sixth Street apartment house last October.
Randolph J. Godwin, 49, was sentenced in Attleboro District Court to the four months he already served in jail awaiting trial after pleading guilty to assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.
The four months was part of a one-year sentence with the balance suspended for one year with probation.
Godwin was living at the 7 Sixth St. apartment house when the incident occurred on Oct. 30.
His lawyer, Stephen Dalrymple of Attleboro, said the case was set for trial but Godwin opted to change his plea to guilty.
Dalrymple sought to have his client released on bail when it was last scheduled for trial, saying the victim did not want to testify and that Godwin had a self-defense claim.
Godwin has been held since his arraignment in pretrial detention after being deemed a dangerous person by the court.
He and the 56-year-old victim know each other and had argued in the basement of the apartment house before the stabbing, according to a police report.
The victim suffered a non-life threatening injury and was treated at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.