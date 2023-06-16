Boston MedFlight copter

A Medflight helicopter taking off at Mansfield Airport.

 MANSFIELD FIREFIGHTERS LOCAL 1820

PLAINVILLE -- A 43-year-old man was seriously injured when he was impaled by a tree while driving a utility off-road vehicle deep in woods in the western end of town Friday night.

The victim, who was flown by a medical helicopter to the hospital, was impaled by a tree about four to five inches in circumference, Deputy Fire Chief Robert Skinner said.