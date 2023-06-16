PLAINVILLE -- A 43-year-old man was seriously injured when he was impaled by a tree while driving a utility off-road vehicle deep in woods in the western end of town Friday night.
The victim, who was flown by a medical helicopter to the hospital, was impaled by a tree about four to five inches in circumference, Deputy Fire Chief Robert Skinner said.
"The injuries were very serious," Skinner said.
The accident was reported about 8:40 p.m. off Bridle Path, a road located off High Street. The victim was about one mile into the woods.
"The dispatch center was able to use GPS tracking to pinpoint the location," Skinner said.
Firefighters had to use a chainsaw and a utility vehicle to transport the victim out of the woods.
The Boston Medflight helicopter landed on a nearby cul-de-sac at Field Circle in Wrentham about 9:10 p.m., and firefighters and police had extricated the patient from the woods about 9:30 p.m.
"Everyone worked as a team and did an outstanding job at this scene," Skinner said. "It was very difficult to access due to the terrain."
Access was easier from the Wrentham side via Amber Drive, off Hancock Street, and Wrentham firefighters assisted at the landing zone.
The patient was flown to Rhode Island Hospital's trauma center in Providence.
State Environmental Police also responded.