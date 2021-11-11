ATTLEBORO — An employee of a downtown factory suffered life-threatening burn injuries in a fire at the plant.
Fire Chief Scott Lachance said the male worker, who was not identified, was taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
The fire was reported by a box alarm about 2:45 p.m. at Composite Modules Inc. at 61 Union St.
The sprinkler system activated and knocked down the fire, fire officials said.
There was heavy smoke reported on the second and third floors of the three-story building at the corner of Union and Mill streets.
Firefighters used ejector fans to clear the smoke from the building.
A preliminary investigation indicates a flash fire occurred inside the facility, the chief said.
Cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Attleboro Police and Fire departments, as well as the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Numerous area fire departments provided station coverage throughout Attleboro while firefighters responded to the incident.
The factory produces motor controllers for the medical industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.