mansfield rescue with copter

A Mansfield ambulance took an accident victim to the Mansfield Municipal Airport Tuesday to meet with a Boston MedFlight helicopter. The victim was flown to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.

 MANSFIELD FIRE DEPARTMENT

MANSFIELD -- A man was seriously injured Tuesday when he was struck by a large forklift at a Francis Avenue storage container warehouse.

The victim, who is believed to be in his 40s, was flown by medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, according to fire department officials.

