MANSFIELD -- A man was seriously injured Tuesday when he was struck by a large forklift at a Francis Avenue storage container warehouse.
The victim, who is believed to be in his 40s, was flown by medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, according to fire department officials.
His condition was not available.
The mishap occurred about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at Mini Warehousing Inc. at 241 Francis Ave.
Deputy Fire Chief John Terry said the victim was taken by ambulance to Mansfield Municipal Airport where Boston MedFlight has a base.
The incident was under investigation by the federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration. A spokesman for the agency said he had no other details on it.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.