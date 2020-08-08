SEEKONK -- A 20-year-old New Bedford man suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 195, and a state trooper was injured when he was hit by another vehicle while investigating the accident.
The initial accident took place on I-195 East just before 3:30 a.m.
Responding state police and other emergency personnel found the driver and lone occupant of a 2007 Ford Focus with life-threatening injuries, state police said. The victim was taken by a Seekonk ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
Because of the severity of the man injuries, Troopers from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS), Crime Scene Services Section, and State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County responded to assist in the investigation.
A Ford Explorer cruiser, occupied by a trooper assigned to CARS, was struck by a passing Toyota RAV4 driven by a 74-year-old Yarmouthport woman about an hour after the accident, state police said.
The male trooper, 32, suffered minor injuries and was also taken to Rhode Island Hospital for examination, by an East Providence ambulance, and later released. The driver of the Toyota was not transported and is expected to be cited, state police said.
