WRENTHAM — A 30-year-old motorcyclist suffered life threatening injuries following a crash in which he was trapped underneath his bike, authorities said.
Fire Chief Atonio Marino said the motorcyclist was seriously injured and was flown by a medical helicopter to Tufts Medical Center in Boston.
The crash was reported after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Dedham Street (Route 1A) and Winter Street.
Dedham Street was closed from the crash scene to Wrentham center.
Chief Marino said it appeared the motorcyclist was traveling south on Dedham Street when a white pickup truck came through the intersection and made contact with the motorcycle.
The crash was somewhat tricky as the motorcyclist was trapped under his bike, which was wedged underneath the pickup truck.
Firefighters needed to use airbags, wooden cribbing and hydraulic equipment to lift the bike off of the motorist.
According to both Marino and Police Chief Bill McGrath, the intersection has been the scene of many serious accidents over the years. They also said the lone blinking yellow light is not enough to protect motorists traveling through the intersection.
The two chiefs said they have asked the state to improve the intersection by placing a full traffic signal at the junction.
The request has been studied and turned down by the state.
