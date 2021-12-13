NORTH ATTLEBORO — A man serving concurrent life sentences for killing his 13-year-old neighbor five decades ago has been released on medical parole because he is terminally ill, according to court records.
Edward Lykus, 68, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia in October and has other serious health problems, according to the records, which cited a doctor at MCI-Shirley as saying the average survival rate for the form of leukemia Lykus has is two months.
An oncologist at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston said the “prognosis is grim” and recommended that Lykus be transferred to the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital, the state’s medical prison in Boston.
One of his lawyers, Eva Jellison of the firm Wood and Nathanson in Boston, said Lykus is currently in a “medical setting” and is not in North Attleboro.
In addition to leukemia, Lykus has a host of other serious medical issues, is bedridden and cannot walk unassisted, court records state.
He filed a lawsuit in Suffolk Superior Court in May after Carol Mici, commissioner of the Department of Correction, denied his earlier request in March for medical parole.
A terminal illness is a condition that qualifies for medical parole.
Mici changed her position providing arrangements could be made for Lykus’ care after Judge Maureen Mulligan ordered him released last week.
Lykus was 20 when he was convicted in 1973 of kidnapping and murdering 13-year-old Paul Cavalieri a year earlier and extorting $50,000 from his family.
He was sentenced to two life sentences without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and kidnapping followed by a 10- to 15-year term for attempted extortion.
His release on medical parole was opposed by Cavalieri’s two brothers and the Bristol County district attorney’s office, according to court records.
“I am very disappointed he was not kept in a secure medical facility, given the heinous nature of the crime and the uncertainty surrounding his prognosis,” Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said in a statement.
“The medical parole process in this case and others is not working the way it should. There have been numerous applications for medical parole that have been filed without an adequate basis under the law,” Quinn said.
Lykus has always denied killing the boy, a position he still maintains.
“Ed still maintains he didn’t commit murder. He didn’t murder anyone,” Jellison said.
Evidence used in the case included voice print analysis of telephone calls to the victim’s family, which were taped by authorities.
During his years in prison, Lykus’ appeals for release on legal issues have been denied at the state and federal level, including the U.S. Supreme Court.
