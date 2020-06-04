MANSFIELD — A man stole four pairs of designer glasses from Pearle Vision Thursday afternoon and threatened to shoot the manager when he tried to stop him, police say.
The culprit fled with an accomplice in a white Jeep Compass with Texas license plates, police Sgt. Robert Pierce said.
The vehicle was registered to a rental company. It was last seen traveling east on School Street, where the store is located, toward nearby Route 140.
Police were called to the store, located in a plaza across from Mansfield Crossing, shortly after 1:40 p.m.
According to police, two black men with medium builds entered the store moments earlier and one of them distracted an employee while the other stole the glasses.
After one man left the store, the suspect who stole the glasses was stopped by the manager as he tried to leave, Pierce said.
The manager grabbed the suspect’s arm but let go when the suspect threatened to shoot him, according to Pierce.
No weapon was shown.
Both men were wearing face masks, as are most people because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Police had no estimated value of the glasses but designer frames can cost hundreds of dollars.
The incident is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.