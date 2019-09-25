MANSFIELD -- A worker suffered life-threatening burns early Wednesday afternoon in an explosion and fire at a gas station at Route 106 and Hope Street.
The victim, his clothing on fire, was carried out of a service bay at Canaan Fuels Full-Service Gas Station and Auto Repair by other employees, an eyewitness said.
The man was taken by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
Shannon Adams, 42, who lives across the street from the gas station, was sitting on her patio when she heard an explosion and saw five or six workers help the victim. She said she called 911 just after 12:30 p.m.
"I heard an explosion. It sounded like, all I can say is, dynamite going off," Adams said.
"All of the workers came running out and then they went back in" to help the victim, she said. "They got him out on the ground and they used a fire extinguisher to put the man out."
Adams, a nurse who was home with her two children, said she was worried there could be more explosions.
"I'm getting calm now. But I was freaking out. I was watching a man burning on fire," Adams said.
Chris Metramo, a mechanic for the last six years at the station, said the victim is 65 and a longtime employee at the station.
Metramo said he and two other employees were near the victim, who was using a welding torch and standing on a 55-gallon metal drum of windshield washer fluid when the explosion occurred.
"I'm amazed I wasn't hurt. The explosion blew the hat right off my head," Metramo said.
He said he ran out of the building and saw flames engulfing the station. Metramo and other employees ripped the burning clothes off the victim and put the flames out with a fire extinguisher.
The cause of the explosion and fire is under investigation by local fire officials and the state Fire Marshal's office. A representative from the state Department of Environmental Protection also responded.
An ambulance took the victim, who reportedly suffered burns on up to 70 percent of his body, to a MedFlight helicopter stationed at Mansfield Airport on Fruit Street.
Fire Chief Neal Boldrighini said it was too early to comment on the cause of the explosion and fire. He said the gas station was engulfed in flames when the emergency crews first arrived.
"My guys did a super job. Their job was to contain the fire within the building and they did just that," Boldrighini said, adding that another crew treated the victim before he was taken to the medical helicopter.
The fire was under control in 20 to 30 minutes, Boldrighini said, adding that firefighters were concerned about fuel inside the building. There were at least two vehicles in the station's three bays.
Although Adams said it took 12 minutes for firefighters to respond from the time she called, the fire chief said fire crews arrived in six minutes or less.
Town Manager Kevin Dumas said a truck caught fire in a service bay at the station, injuring the worker. All other employees were accounted for, he said.
The Mansfield Public Library, which is next to the gas station, was evacuated as a precaution and because fire hoses had to be extended across the entrance.
The fire sent thick, heavy clouds of black smoke billowing into the air which could be seen about two miles away. The building was still smoking almost two hours after the initial call as firefighters kept spraying water on it.
Foxboro, Norton and Easton fire crews responded to the scene to assist Mansfield firefighters.
A section of Route 106, near the gas station, was closed by police for about three hours. Police detoured traffic away from Hope Street in front of the station.
