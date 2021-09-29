FOXBORO — A man suspected of robbing the TD Bank branch in Foxboro center in January 2020 has been sentenced to over 11 years in prison for three other bank holdups.
Matthew Alden, 27, of Lancaster, was sentenced as a career offender in U.S. District Court in Worcester because of prior robbery convictions, the U.S. attorney’s office said Tuesday.
He pleaded guilty in December 2020 to robbing banks in Leicester, Marlboro and Shrewsbury between December 2019 and Feb. 1, 2020.
Alden was named in court records as allegedly robbing the TD Bank at 54 Central St. on Jan. 10, 2020 in addition to five other robberies and one attempted robbery.
But he was only indicted on three, according to court records.
He was arrested at his home by the FBI on Feb. 26, 2020 and was holding a list of 12 banks in Massachusetts and New Hampshire along with notes such as, “TD open until 7 on Friday check to see rear,” according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
Also recovered in a search of his home were, among other items, several articles of clothing matching those worn during some of the robberies.
The robberies Alden was indicted for and the others he was suspected of all occurred near closing time. The robber wore black gloves, a hooded sweatshirt and a mask, according to court records.
After serving 11 years and two months in prison, Alden will be on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay $14,914 in restitution, the total stolen in the three bank robberies he admitted to, according to court records.
Investigators say they used tracking information from Alden’s cellphone, GPS devices and surveillance photos to place him in the area of the robberies.
A search of Alden’s phone revealed photos of him wearing clothing that matched those worn during the robberies as well as multiple photos of large sums of cash, according to court records.
In addition, he boasted of robberies in publicly available Facebook posts, according to records.
A public defender representing Alden said his client was driven by drug addiction and recommended a shorter prison term.
In recommending a sentence of 12 years and 7 months, a prosecutor noted that during a four-month spree Alden committed nine robberies and one attempted robbery.
“These robberies all occurred less than three years after the defendant was previously convicted of bank robbery in Clinton, Massachusetts,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Lucy Sub wrote.
When asked why Alden was not charged in the other robberies, a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office said in an email that the office does not comment on charging decisions.
The office noted that the FBI was assisted by state police and police departments in Westford, Athol, Lunenberg, Leicester, Marlborough, Framingham, Foxboro, Shrewsbury, Millbury, Lancaster and Nashua, N.H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.