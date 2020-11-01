ATTLEBORO — City and state police raided a Holman Street residence Friday morning and apprehended a convicted drug dealer sought by federal marshals.
The officers executed a search warrant at 37 Holman St. as part of an investigation by state police and arrested the wanted man on an unrelated matter, authorities said.
That individual, identified as Anthony Velez, 42, was wanted for an alleged federal probation violation and was handed over to U.S. marshals, according to police and court records.
Velez, also known as “Butterball,” was convicted of distribution of crack cocaine and conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine in federal court in 2008.
He was sentenced to 12 ½ years in prison and appealed, saying he was eligible for sentencing reform. His appeal was denied in 2013 and he was released in early 2019, according to court records.
Before entering the house, police secured a block around it for safety reasons and traffic control, according to Attleboro Detective Lt. Timothy Cook Jr.
Cook referred questions about the raid to state police but said the search warrant was not related to a homicide investigation in Franklin in which an Attleboro man was killed Thursday.
Gregg Miliote, a spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney’s office, confirmed the raid was conducted by state police detectives assigned to the office.
He said no one other than the man wanted by federal marshals was arrested. He declined to comment on the reason for the raid because the investigation is ongoing.
