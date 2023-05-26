MANSFIELD -- A man wanted for a two decades old homicide in New York City was apprehended by state, local and federal officials at the Red Roof Inn, authorities said Friday.
The suspect, Terris Oliver, 41, was arrested just before noon Thursday outside the Red Roof Inn on Forbes at 60 Forbes Blvd., David Procopio, a spokesman for the state police said.
Oliver, also known as “T-Bird,” waived his right to a detention hearing after a brief appearance Thursday in U.S. District Court in Boston, according to court records.
He being held in federal custody without bail.
Oliver faces an indictment in federal court in New York on charges of murder while engaged in a narcotics conspiracy and murder through the use of a firearm, court records say.
He was arrested without incident by the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force and local police after he stopped outside the hotel to smoke a cigarette, Procopio said.
Law enforcement officials responded to the hotel earlier in the day Thursday after receiving information from the New York Police Department that Oliver might be staying at the Red Roof Inn with a female acquaintance, according to Procopio.
Authorities set up surveillance after Trooper Phillip Giardino saw a vehicle connected to Oliver parked outside the hotel, Procopio said.
Oliver was wanted for the March 27, 2002, homicide of 19-year-old Atari Felton in the Bronx borough of New York City, according to Procopio.
In July 2022, New York City police and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York developed evidence leading a federal grand jury indictment against Oliver and a second suspect, Ricardo Ayala, according to court records.
Police in New York arrested Ayala, 22, also known as “Richie,” on July 19, 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.
Ayala pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.
Felton was shot and killed as part of a conspiracy to distribute over 280 grams of crack cocaine and quantities of heroin, cocaine and marijuana, according to the indictment against the two suspects.
If convicted of the federal murder charge, the suspects face the death penalty or life in prison. However, prosecutors have notified the court they are not seeking the death penalty, according to court records.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.