Mass state police cruiser
Sun Chronicle File Photo

MANSFIELD -- A man wanted for a two decades old homicide in New York City was apprehended by state, local and federal officials at the Red Roof Inn, authorities said Friday.

The suspect, Terris Oliver, 41, was arrested just before noon Thursday outside the Red Roof Inn on Forbes at 60 Forbes Blvd., David Procopio, a spokesman for the state police said.

