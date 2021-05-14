MANSFIELD – A fugitive who allegedly stole a car from a local dealership before killing a Yale graduate in Connecticut in February was arrested Friday in Alabama, U.S. marshals said.
Qinxuan Pan, 30, was arrested by a Gulf Coast fugitive task force and Montgomery police Friday morning, according to U.S. marshals.
Details of the arrest were not immediately released, the Associated Press reported.
Pan, whose last known address was in Malden, faces murder and larceny charges in connection with the killing of Kevin Jiang on a New Haven, Conn. street on Feb. 6.
Pan is accused of shooting Jiang, 26, multiple times. New Haven police have not disclosed a motive in the shooting.
Jiang was found lying outside his car and suffering from gunshot wounds around 8:30 a.m., New Haven police said.
Marshals allege Pan stole an SUV from a local dealership the day of the killing before driving to Connecticut, according to authorities.
A salesman at the dealership told The Sun Chronicle a week after the incident that Pan posed as a customer and took the SUV, saying he wanted his mechanic to look at it.
He never returned the vehicle and did not answer his phone, according to the salesman and local police.
The SUV was recovered in a scrap yard in North Haven, Conn. The license plate was replaced with a Connecticut plate, according to police.
In the days after the killing, authorities said Pan was seen in the Atlanta suburbs driving with relatives and acting strange.
Marshals had offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to Pan’s arrest and an international arrest warrant was issued for his apprehension.
It was not immediately clear if Pan has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.
Jiang was a graduate student at Yale’s School of the Environment and an Army veteran hailing from Washington state who had recently become engaged to be married.
Pan, a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is a U.S. citizen who was born in Shanghai, China.
