Attleboro District Court building

Attleboro District Court

 Sun Chronicle file photo

ATTLEBORO — A Dedham man wanted on warrants for a dozen charges, including firearms offenses, has been ordered held without bail after allegedly leading Mansfield police on a high-speed chase that ended with a crash in Foxboro and the confiscation of drugs.

John R. Burke, 57, who a prosecutor said has a 26-page criminal record, was arraigned Wednesday in Attleboro District Court, where Judge Neil Hourihan revoked his bail on pending cases in Dedham District Court.

