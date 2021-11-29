SEEKONK -- Authorities have identified the person killed in a shootout with police on Route 6 Sunday morning as a New Hampshire man whose last known address was a homeless shelter in Boston.
A spokesman for the Bristol County district attorney’s office identified the man Monday as Jeffrey W. Groulx, 47.
An autopsy by a state medical examiner determined that he was shot three times by police, with one shot being fatal, according to spokesman Gregg Miliote, who added the investigation is continuing.
Groulx's last known address was a homeless shelter in Boston; he also lived in Ashland, N.H. among other communities, according to Miliote.
In 2019, Groulx escaped from the New Hampshire State Prison Transitional Work Center in Concord, where he was serving time for a robbery. He was apprehended in Boston after spending two weeks on the run, according to media reports at the time.
During the search for him, authorities said he had ties to Lowell, Westford and Winchendon, all communities near the New Hampshire border,
The shootout with police occurred about 6:45 a.m. Sunday after officers responded to an alarm at a business on Route 6, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said during a press conference Sunday.
After getting a description of a suspect who fled the break-in on foot, officers located him in the parking lot of another business on Route 6, Quinn said.
The suspect fled from the lot in a black Honda, traveling east on Route 6 before losing control of the car at School Street. The car a curb and rolled onto its side.
After two local police officers arrived at the crash scene, the suspect opened fire on them with a 7.62 millimeter AK-47 rifle, according to Quinn.
The officers returned fire and took a defensive position before calling a regional SWAT team.
Groulx was later found dead after emergency responders cut open the roof of the car, according to authorities.
He was alone in the vehicle, authorities said.
No officers were injured in the shootout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.