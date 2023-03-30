NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A man using a metal detector to search for valuables deep in the woods off Wild Acres Road on Wednesday found an old above-ground storage tank, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
Fire officials used the fire department’s drone Thursday morning to locate the tank, Coleman said.
The drone was also used to guide firefighters to the 10,000 gallon tank about 9 a.m. Thursday, according to the fire chief. The tank is believed to be about 50 years old.
The tank, which was disconnected to piping, is at the site where a restaurant used to be years ago, Coleman said.
Coleman said the tank is surprisingly in pretty good condition for its age and has an unknown liquid at the bottom.
“It’s not leaking so it’s no danger,” Coleman said.
The state Department of Environmental Protection was notified and officials are trying to determine the current owners of the property.
