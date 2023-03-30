north attleboro drone

The North Attleboro Fire Department's drone.

 TOWN OF NORTH ATTLEBORO

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A man using a metal detector to search for valuables deep in the woods off Wild Acres Road on Wednesday found an old above-ground storage tank, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.

Fire officials used the fire department’s drone Thursday morning to locate the tank, Coleman said.

