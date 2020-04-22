WRENTHAM -- Police say a discarded backpack led to the arrest of a local man suspected of robbing a bank in Stoughton last summer.
Joshua Riley, 39, who has ties to Wrentham, was ordered held on $10,000 cash bail after his arraignment Tuesday in Stoughton District Court.
Riley is charged with unarmed robbery in the 9 a.m. Aug. 31 robbery at the Citizens Bank on Sharon Street, according to Stoughton police.
"He denies the allegations," his lawyer, John Guglielmi of Stoughton, said Wednesday.
Guglielmi described Riley, who was living with a girlfriend in Woonsocket, as a self-employed landscaper whose business has been sidelined because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Stoughton police say investigators combed the area of the robbery for days and spoke to residents, looking for video from home surveillance cameras.
Police also sent out images of the bank robbery and appealed to the public for help.
A few weeks ago, Stoughton police said they received a tip from a resident who found a backpack near the woods of his home while doing yardwork.
Stoughton Lt. John Bonney said the backpack matched the one worn by the robber captured on bank surveillance video.
Detectives found paperwork inside the backpack that led to them to identify Riley as a suspect, Bonney said.
Police also have other video showing the suspect entering the bank wearing the backpack and then leaving the area after the robbery without it, Bonney said.
"Our detectives did an amazing job on this case," he said.
Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Riley and apprehended him in Norwood without incident Tuesday, Bonney said.
