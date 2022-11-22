ATTLEBORO — The city police department is teaming up with the Manet Community Health Center to expand outreach and support efforts to individuals after non-fatal overdoses in order to prevent opioid deaths.
The nonprofit mental health and substance abuse center at 8 North Main St., is able to work in conjunction with the Attleboro Police Department due to a grant from the state Department of Public Health.
The grant will fund post-overdose support teams to respond soon after a non-fatal overdose to help overdose survivors, their families or others in their households to get education and other services to reduce their risk of future overdose.
The grant is for $135,000 through June and another $157,000 through September 2024, and Manet can apply for more state funding afterward, according to a spokeswoman for the center.
Manet already has teams working successfully with police and first responders in Quincy, Braintree, Weymouth, Milton, Randolph, Hull, Holbrook and Avon, according to Cynthia Sierra, its chief executive officer.
“Manet has a strong history of partnering with local police departments on post-overdose response,” Sierra said in a statement.
She said research has shown that non-fatal drug overdose is associated with increased risk for subsequent overdose.
By providing support and educational services, the goal is to prevent someone from overdosing in the future and dying, Sierra said.
Manet opened in Attleboro in July 2021.
“The full engagement and support we’ve received from the Attleboro Police Department leadership has been heartening and we look forward to strengthening this partnership to help serve and protect community residents,” Sierra said.
The Attleboro Police Department’s Problem Oriented Policing unit has worked with individuals with substance abuse disorder for about a dozen years, helping them to obtain counseling services and jobs.
By teaming up with Manet, police will be able to use the center’s expertise and services.
“The Attleboro Police Department is enthusiastic in establishing our partnership with Manet Community Health Center in providing robust post-overdose outreach and support efforts to the City of Attleboro,” Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.
The police chief said he was excited about the state grant and added the collaboration with Manet “will be very beneficial for our community and the goal of preventing overdose deaths.”
In addition to working with Manet, Heagney said the department is supposed to receive funds from the state Attorney General’s office from the estimated $90 million settlement from a lawsuit against Purdue Pharma for the company’s role in the nationwide opioid crisis.
Heagney said he wants to expand the department POP team, social workers and mental health and substance abuse counselors to help those suffering from opioid addiction and prevent overdose deaths.
According to the police department’s data, there were 146 overdoses last year which was six fewer than in 2020. At least 79 of the overdoses were suspected fentanyl overdoses.
There were 13 suspected opioid deaths last year, which was about twice the number of deaths in 2020, according to the police department.
The news on the collaboration between Manet and Attleboro police comes as the federal Drug Enforcement Administration issued a warning about lethal fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills being distributed nationwide.
The pills are made by a drug cartel in Mexico, and DEA laboratory testing reveals six out of 10 pills were found to have contained a potentially deadly dose, up from four out of 10 pills tested last year, according to the DEA.
Working with Manet prevention specialists, police will be part of a post-overdose support team that conduct visits, offer resources and other support to anyone within the individual’s circle or household.
This includes providing overdose education, free Narcan and training to use it, harm reduction supplies, such as fentanyl test strips and referrals to services such as inpatient and outpatient detox, the officials said.
The team will also provide referrals to behavioral health services and counseling, legal assistance and social services. Following the visits, the Manet team will follow up with individuals and offer additional support as needed.
Manet was founded in 1979 to provide mental health and substance use care for all. It serves patients from across the South Shore and Southeastern Massachusetts with offices in Quincy, Hull, Taunton and now Attleboro.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.