Manet Community Health Center on North Main Street in Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — The city police department is teaming up with the Manet Community Health Center to expand outreach and support efforts to individuals after non-fatal overdoses in order to prevent opioid deaths.

The nonprofit mental health and substance abuse center at 8 North Main St., is able to work in conjunction with the Attleboro Police Department due to a grant from the state Department of Public Health.

