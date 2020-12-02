ATTLEBORO — Firefighters responded to the intersection of Union and Dunham streets shortly after noon Tuesday after a firefighter noticed smoke coming from a manhole cover.
Firefighters quickly realized there was a problem with an underground electrical vault that provides power to one side of Union Street.
Police and fire crews closed off Union, Dunham and other streets that lead to Union.
Fire officials said the Union Street fire headquarters was operating on emergency generator power and a couple of nearby businesses had also lost power.
Within 15 minutes of finding the problem, National Grid crews confirmed that underground fuses had blown and that it was safe to reopen the streets.
Fire officials said there was a similar incident at the intersection in September 2018 but it involved a different manhole.
