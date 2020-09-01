MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Municipal Airport is earmarked to receive $216,300 in federal money to remove obstruction markings and lighting.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced Tuesday the Trump Administration is awarding more than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories.
“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” Chao said.
Other grants awarded in Massachusetts include:
- $1,365,716 for Boston Logan International Airport to support their Voluntary Airport Low Emissions Program (VALE);
- $347,000 for Chatham Municipal Airport to conduct an airport related environmental study;
- $506,700 for Barnstable Municipal-Boardman Airport in Hyannis to improve the aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle building;
- $660,898 for Harriman-and-West Airport in North Adams to install perimeter fencing;
- $283,332 for Norwood Memorial Airport to conduct an environmental study;
- $66,581 for Pittsfield Municipal Airport to conduct an environmental study;
- $3,986,590 for Plymouth Municipal Airport to reconfigure an existing taxiway;
- $1,736,682 for Provincetown Municipal Airport to install taxiway lighting and purchase an emergency generator;
- $217,000 for Southbridge Municipal Airport to rehabilitate the runway and conduct an airport wildlife hazard assessment and a miscellaneous study;
- and $366,016 for Martha’s Vineyard Airport to conduct an environmental study.
Since January 2017, the Trump Administration delivered $13.5 billion to airports to improve infrastructure and safety. In 2020, the administration dished out $10 billion in economic assistance to airports during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.