MANSFIELD — Firefighters freed the passenger of a convertible car whose arm was pinned between the vehicle and a tree in a crash Sunday in woods off Interstate 95.
The female passenger was conscious and alert when firefighters from Mansfield and North Attleboro arrived at the crash on I-95 South about 4 p.m. Sunday, fire officials said.
However, her right shoulder and arm were pinned between the top of the door frame and a large tree branch, according to fire officials.
Firefighters had to use a chainsaw to cut other large branches in order to get to the passenger’s side of the Mazda Miata.
Once they had access to the victim, firefighters used the Jaws of Life power spreader between the tree and the top of the door frame, according to fire officials.
The power tool was used to compress the top of the door frame of the car to allow the rescue officials to slide her arm free and get her out of the vehicle, according to fire officials.
She was taken by a North Attleboro ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with serious injuries, according to fire officials.
In a Facebook post, firefighters called the rescue “a good team effort by all on a difficult extrication.”