It’s typical for standout high school student athletes to have ceremonies when they sign on to a college, but area school systems have recently been holding similar events for students planning to study to become teachers.
Mansfield and Seekonk high schools this past week held the ceremonies during National Teacher Appreciation Week to emphasize the value of the teaching profession.
Mansfield held its first Future Teacher Signing Day Ceremony Thursday night in the high school library.
Eight students in the upcoming graduating class who are planning to pursue careers in education were recognized: Devin Anderson, William Kirley, Kathleen Connors, Molly McDonald, Cecilia Francis, Zachary Schreiber, Olivia Homsi and Alyssa Stern.
Seekonk held its ceremony for six seniors Friday morning in the high school library.
At the ceremony, Deonna Aguiar committed to studying early childhood education at Bridgewater State University; Danielle Boardman, music education at Bridgewater State University; Kevin Crowe, physical education at Rhode Island College; Sydney DelMastro, a secondary education with a focus in English at Endicott College; Morgan Silvestre, elementary education at Bridgewater State University; and Lauren Turenne, special education, at the College of Charleston.
At both ceremonies attended by teachers, family members and others, the students signed letters acknowledging their commitment to the field of education, and there were remarks by school officials.
The events also highlighted educators’ crucial work, hoped to inspire others to become teachers.
At Seekonk’s ceremony, each student invited and recognized a teacher who had served as a mentor and inspired them to pursue an educational career path.
Those teachers included high school band director/music teacher John Smialek, Hurley Middle School science teacher Kristina Dieringer, high school physical education teacher and coach Jay Azulay, retired middle school English teacher Denise Turner, Martin Elementary School first-grade teacher Keri Steitz, and retired fourth-grade teacher Denise Decaporale.
“We are proud of our students and we hope this gave our future teachers the impression that going into teaching and coaching young people is a noble, exciting and rewarding career to choose,” Seekonk Superintendent Rich Drolet said. “I greatly look forward to seeing the impact these students will have in their future careers as educators and I advise them to look toward those who inspired them for inspiration.”
Mansfield Superintendent Teresa Murphy said: “We are extremely fortunate to have teachers in our district who are passionate about our students’ success and work each day to make a positive impact on their lives.”
The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education encourages school districts to host such events.
Murphy said she had been “looking forward to the opportunity to recognize our future teaching professionals during National Teacher Appreciation Week.”
The Department of Education announced the Mansfield event in their social media postings, the superintendent noted.
For Seekonk, it was the second such event. Its inaugural ceremony was held in 2019 but the pandemic interrupted plans for others.