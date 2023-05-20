MANSFIELD -- A 23-year-old man was shot to death at a house on West Church Street Saturday morning and one person has been detained in connection with the homicide, authorities said.
The name of the victim was not immediately released pending notification of next of kin, Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said.
Police and firefighters were called to 42 West Church St. shortly before 11:15 a.m. and found the victim inside suffering from gunshot wounds, Miliote said in a statement.
“One individual is currently being detained in connection with the homicide, but has not yet been formally charged with a crime,” Miliote said.
There was no reason to believe there was any danger to the public, according to Miliote and Acting Deputy Police Chief Frank Archer.
No other details were released, Miliote said, citing the ongoing investigation by state police homicide detectives assigned to the district attorney’s officers, prosecutors and local police.
Earlier, police had been looking for a car that was believed to have fled the scene and said two individuals were initially detained.
The tan 2 ½ story house is across the street from Milhaus at Mansfield, a large apartment complex on Rumford Avenue, and in a thickly settled residential area near downtown.
Two ambulances and several state and local police cruisers packed West Church Street and Rumford Avenue, attracting the attention of neighbors.
One neighbor said he was told by another resident that they heard several gun shots but that he did not hear anything.
The 55-year-old man, who did not want to give his name, said there was an argument in front of the house about 6:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. Friday night before a car sped off.
“There’s a lot of people who live there,” the neighbor said.
When asked whether he was concerned about a fatal shooting in his neighborhood, the man said, “It could happen anywhere, unfortunately.”
Cece Davis, 21, who lives a couple of houses down from the scene across the street came out to see the commotion with her mother. She received a text from one of her friends, who lives across from their house, to let her know there were cops and ambulances near her building.
"I think it was a bad day for some people that someone lost their life. I don't know how it happened or what happened exactly, but it's very unfortunate and scary that happened so close to home," Davis said.
"It's shocking," Davis added, "because this has always been like a kind of chilled town, not a lot of drama or violent things like this happen."
Sammar Husain, one of the other neighbors who came outside from his home after the police cars arrived.
"I've just seen cops standing out here for I would say probably 45 minutes to one hour or more. I just stepped out to see but I have no idea," Husain said.
"I am confused because I've never seen so many law enforcement, agents, and police officers out, so I wonder if it's serious. I don't know if it's safe to walk outside right after everyone is gone," Husain said.
A server, Julie Farabaugh, 27 at Pushkar Café located at 219 North Main Street, said she was working for about four hours before she heard sirens from all directions and saw an ambulance drive by before noticing the commotion nearby.
"We were super busy at the restaurant so we didn't see anything happen," Farabaugh said, "but we were wondering what was going on out there and if something big was going on."
Farabaugh said she has lived in the center of Mansfield for well over two years but nothing like this has ever happened.
"So this is crazy. As of right now, I don't think I am concerned but definitely interested to know more about what happened, why exactly, and what went on because this is normally a very safe town," Farabaugh said.
Next to the Pushkar Café, NY Pizza manager Kodie Cardeti, 21, was wondering the same as Farabaugh.
"We opened up at 11 and we were just seeing cop cars in and out but no one really knows. All the customers coming in to get pizzas and everything, they have been asking but we don't know. We've never seen anything like it over here," Cardeti said.
"Normally, nothing like this happens. I've been working here almost every day for the past eight months but nothing close like this has happened," Cardeti said.
"We see traffic stops that's the most we see over here. It is something definitely that we've never seen before," Cardeti said, "so it's a little on the edge but we are all fine in here."
The Sun Chronicle will update this story as more information becomes available.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.