MANSFIELD -- A West Mansfield resident apprehended an intruder this week, but the cops didn’t have to use their handcuffs.
Instead, they are trying to find the owner of the offending party, a brightly colored, yellow and green parakeet. It apparently used its right to remain silent.
The bird has been caged in the home of a foster host since it was captured Tuesday by the Otis Street resident.
She discovered the bird when she came home and it alighted on her shoulder. It is unknown how the bird got into the home.
The woman used a decorative Halloween cage to hold it and called animal control.
“It’s a friendly bird,” said Phil Seward, the supervisor of support staff and communications at the police department.
The foster host can keep the parakeet for about another week before it must be given to a bird organization to find it a new home, Seward said.
Anyone with any information on who owns the bird should call Mansfield Animal Control at 774-266-5289 or the Mansfield Animal Shelter at 508-261-7339.
