MANSFIELD — The town has approved its first marijuana business, and now it is up to the state whether to give the final OK.
Planning board members approved the business by a vote of 5-2 Wednesday night.
It marked the second meeting of a public hearing before the planning board, the key local hurdle for the applicant.
Representatives of the proposed recreational pot business off School Street, reLeaf Alternative, now must obtain license approval from the state Cannabis Control Commission.
The business would go in a 3,223-square-foot storefront in a plaza at 321 School St. that has a Buffalo Wild Wings and is across the street from Mansfield Crossing shopping plaza and not far from Interstate 495.
Business representatives appeared before selectmen in June with their plans, and board members later that month approved a community host agreement with them.
The agreement calls for various conditions and benefits to the town, including a 3 percent take of all sales revenue. reLeaf would have to donate at least $70,000 to community nonprofits and prioritize local residents when hiring the 10 to 15 employees the business expects it will need.
That move paved the way for the applicant to go before the planning board, which has to issue a special permit for such businesses to open under fairly new town zoning bylaws.
Many issues raised by selectmen, such as traffic and security, were addressed in the special permit.
The business is looking to open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with appointments required for sales, at least at the beginning.
There will be strict security measures. Identification will be required and scanned for validity, with multiple security checkpoints to get inside the business to purchase marijuana.
reLeaf’s chief executive officer is Conor McLaughlin, who has a background in business and is undergoing training. His father owns D’Angelos plaza on Route 106.
