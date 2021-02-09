MANSFIELD — The Mass Music and Arts Society will be busy renovating its South Main Street building this spring after closing its Black Box Theater and Morini Art Gallery on North Main Street due to the pandemic.
Ken Butler, MMAS executive director, said Tuesday the non-profit organization is looking for a big donor who wants a theater named after them to help fund the renovations.
Because of a decline in revenues during the coronavirus pandemic, the MMAS board of directors decided to discontinue its lease at 377 North Main St. at the end of December, Butler said.
The 75-seat Black Box Theater and the Morini Gallery were located in the building.
“It didn’t make financial sense to keep two locations open,” Butler said.
All operations, classes and performances will now be anchored at 888 South Main St., a building near the Norton Reservoir and across from the Xfinity Center, he said.
“It’s wonderful. It’s a beautiful property,” Butler said.
The building and property was purchased by MMAS two years ago as part of an expansion plan for a permanent home and a state-of-the-art theatrical venue to serve southeastern Massachusetts.
Butler said the building has a small gallery but there are plans to expand it. The land, building and the location give MMAS an opportunity to grow in ways the Black Box Theater location could not, he said.
The Black Box was open for 16 years and was where MMAS held its first musical production, “A…My Name is Alice” in 2006. The theater was expanded from 50 to 75 seats in 2009 with the addition of a lobby, gallery and additional studio rehearsal space.
The goal of the renovations at the South Main Street building, Butler said, is to reinvent the “black box” experience in a theater with more seating but with the same intimate setting close to the stage.
Despite the limits the pandemic imposed on the arts, Butler said the group had a successful season of outdoor concerts and stand-up comedy nights thanks to the ingenuity of its volunteers and staff.
MMAS also streamed prerecorded and live events at the South Main Street building, Butler said.
