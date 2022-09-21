MANSFIELD — The town has been awarded a $65,592 state grant to renovate Harry B. Chase Jr. Place, a small park on Old Colony Way near the World War II Memorial bike path.
The funds will pay for a shade structure, shade trees, lawn care, benches and signs, Gov. Charlie Baker’s office announced Wednesday.
The administration awarded a total of $12 million to celebrate Climate Week to pay for park improvements and open space acquisitions in 43 communities across the state.
Harry B. Chase Jr. Place was created in 2017 in what was known as the former Fales Oil site near the rear of Jimmy’s Pub and buildings on North Main Street.
The select board approved naming the park after Chase in September 2020.
Chase, who died in 2016 at the age of 95, chronicled Mansfield’s history in a Mansfield News column for a decade.
He also wrote extensively about New England railroad history.
He was a lifelong Mansfield resident and served on the town’s first conservation commission and was a founding member of the Natural Resources Trust.
Chase was a World War II U.S. Army veteran and served in the Transportation Corps.
The grant is administered through the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs to help municipalities and land trusts protect land for future generations for outdoor recreation purposes.
