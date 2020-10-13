MANSFIELD -- A local bakery and its owner have been ordered to pay $25,000 for numerous violations of the state’s child labor laws over the course of a year.
White’s Pastry Shop Inc. and its owner, David White, were cited by state Attorney General Maura Healey for scheduling minor employees to work too many hours in a day and beyond the permissible hours of the day, and for failing to obtain a work permit for all of the minors the business employed at its locations in Mansfield, Brockton and Hingham.
The Mansfield shop is located at at 321 School St. in Mansfield Crossing.
The AG’s Fair Labor Division began investigating the business in connection with a separate investigation by the AG’s Civil Rights Division into the business’s Brockton location, the attorney general's office said.
The separate investigation resulted in a lawsuit against the business and two of its managers for subjecting another employee to discriminatory treatment based on the employee’s race and disability, the AG's office said.
The Fair Labor Division investigation revealed violations including minors working too late into the evening and too many hours per shift, the office added.
The company was cited in 2018 for child labor violations of the same nature.
Under Massachusetts law, children under 18 may not work more than nine hours in a day or more than 48 hours in a week. Fourteen- and 15-year-olds may not work later than 7 p.m. and 16- and 17-year-olds may not work later than 10 p.m. on a night preceding a school day, or later than midnight preceding a non-school day.
State law also requires employers to have work permits on file for all workers under 18 years of age.
