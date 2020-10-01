MANSFIELD -- The merger of Bridgewater Savings Bank and Mansfield Bank became official as of Thursday, officials of the two community banks say.
The name of the new institution will be Bluestone Bank.
In a joint statement released by Peter Dello Russo, CEO and and Meg McIsaac, president, said, "We are very proud of our heritage and the trust we’ve earned for over 130 years. Bluestone Bank is here to support your goals and needs to ensure your financial success, every step of the way.”
McIsaac was formerly president and CEO of Mansfield Bank. Russo held those titles at Bridgewater.
Bluestone will have $1.2 billion in assets. It will operate as a full-service bank offering individual and business banking services, and financial planning services. The bank has branches in Bridgewater, Easton, Lakeville, Mansfield, Norton, North Attleboro, Pembroke, Plainville, Raynham, Taunton, and West Bridgewater.
The merger was approved by the boards of directors of both banks in late 2019. The two banks had served abutting but not overlapping territories in the past.
Mansfield Bank was created as a cooperative bank in 1883. It currently has more than 100 employees. Bridgewater Savings was established in 1872 and specializes in commercial and residential lending as well as business and personal savings. It has ATMs throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and the South Shore.
The new bank will be a mutual bank, meaning it is owned by its customers, not stockholders.
