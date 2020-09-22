MANSFIELD — The fire department is banning outside recreational and cooking fires until Thursday due to dry conditions and winds in the forecast.
The state Department of Conservation and Recreation and the Bureau of Forest Fire Control sent out alerts Tuesday about the fire risk due to unusually low humidity and high winds.
Gas-powered fire pits and grills can still be used.
“Usually it’s not this dry around this time of year,” Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers said, adding that strong winds and low humidity have also led to the ban.
Sparks from burning pits could easily ignite a fire because the ground conditions are so dry, according to the fire chief.
The ban is in effect until Thursday, Desrosiers said, because the strong winds are expected to die down by then.
Rainfall has been below normal for four months, prompting the state to declare a “significant” drought.
The designation calls for monitoring of drought conditions, close coordination among state and federal agencies, emphasis on water conservation, more stringent watering restrictions, and technical outreach to towns and cities.
In addition, the National Weather Service in Taunton issued a “red flag warning” Tuesday for Massachusetts and Rhode Island, citing the dry conditions and wind gusts of up to 30 and 40 mph.
A “red flag” warning means that there are critical fire weather conditions and that any fires that start may spread rapidly and become difficult to extinguish.
